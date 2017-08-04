French Montana doesn’t know who produced his hit ‘Unforgettable’. This is ridiculous, producers need more love. pic.twitter.com/diPPS14UQK — Quake (@QuakeGW) August 2, 2017

“Unforgettable” is French Montana’s biggest hit ever — it tops our Song Of The Summer list and has been racking up accolades elsewhere, including a No. 6 slot on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite all this, French Montana still completely forgot the names of the song’s producers. When he was asked yesterday on the Breakfast Club who produced the massive record, he said “a kid Ben somethin’,” which sounds nothing like 1Mind Music and Jaegen, who were the two actual producers of his biggest record. You can watch that lapse go down up above.

Upcoming artist Quake called French and the industry out after the interview, tweeting that “if it wasn’t for the producer most of these tracks would be straight up ASS. Show more love!!!” He was then blocked by French, but not before Sonny Digital replied to his tweet, saying it “proved his point about producers” being considered expendable in modern hip-hop.