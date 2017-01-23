Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Soulja Boy Was Arrested (Again) On Weed And Weapons Charges

01.23.17 1 hour ago

Soulja Boy’s run-ins with the law continue to mount. The rapper was arrested on drugs and weapons charges on Monday in Georgia, according to a report by TMZ.

The 21-year-old was traveling in Temple, Georgia in a car service vehicle with four other men when they were pulled over for a traffic violation, per the report. Upon a search of the automobile, police claim to have found marijuana, a firearm and cash. The police indicate there was enough weed and money to total around $70,000.

All five men were charged with charges of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If the refrain sounds familiar, it very well should. Earlier today, the Los Angeles district attorney announced felony charges for the rapper, born DeAndre Way, in connection with a December arrest at his Hollywood Hills home. In that case, Soulja’s charged with possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm plus a misdemeanor charge for receiving stolen property after it was discovered one of the guns at his home came back as being stolen from a police car.

Currently, the young rapper is still being held in jail.

