Soulja Boy And Chris Brown’s Beef Just Got A Whole Lot Worse

#Chris Brown
01.03.17 5 hours ago 13 Comments

Instagram

“New year, new me” be damned. Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are still on the same bullsh*t they were on in 2016. The former friends are now fighting on social media over Emmy-award winning actress Karrueche Tran, and it’s getting out of control.

As we all know, Breezy dated Karrueche up until March 2015 when Kae dumped him for cheating and having a break baby. Well, Chris wants that old thing back because he’s been leaving comments and emojis under Kae’s thirst traps for a few days now. One person also leaving heart eye emojis is Soulja Boy.

Young Draco claims Chris Brown called his phone and threatened to kick his ass for double tapping on Karreuche’s bikini picture. “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram. This n**** a bitch.” And it was on from there as Soulja Boy continued tweeting, telling a “coked up” Breezy “to pull up” if he wanted to catch that fade.

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris Brownsoulja boyWhat's Beef?

