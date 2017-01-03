“New year, new me” be damned. Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are still on the same bullsh*t they were on in 2016. The former friends are now fighting on social media over Emmy-award winning actress Karrueche Tran, and it’s getting out of control.
As we all know, Breezy dated Karrueche up until March 2015 when Kae dumped him for cheating and having a break baby. Well, Chris wants that old thing back because he’s been leaving comments and emojis under Kae’s thirst traps for a few days now. One person also leaving heart eye emojis is Soulja Boy.
Young Draco claims Chris Brown called his phone and threatened to kick his ass for double tapping on Karreuche’s bikini picture. “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram. This n**** a bitch.” And it was on from there as Soulja Boy continued tweeting, telling a “coked up” Breezy “to pull up” if he wanted to catch that fade.
2 niggas who should know better being fucking stupid. Chris leave that girl alone and quit being mad about dudes liking her pics. Soulja Boy, stop beefing with literally everybody. He gon’ beef with betty white next
why would any gang (let alone a bunch of grown ass men) want to call themselves the “fruits”?
That’s a gang?! I thought he was just being insulting.
It’s kinda sad when retarded kids fight.
I don’t really care about 2 millionaires with nothing better to do.. but why do people keep saying SB from Atlanta? The boy was born in Chicago, raised in Mississippi.. he may have been in Atlanta 5yrs as a kid but Mississippi is where he found his stride.. claim that shit! Carry on..
Don’t know why they claiming all this gangsta shit. Both of them got famous from shakin’ their asses. Apparently one dances for coke, the other dances for smoke.
Young Draco 😂