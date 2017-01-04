And just like that, it’s over. All the Soulja Boy hijinks of the past few weeks have effectively ended as he took to Twitter Wednesday morning to dead all his beefs, announce that he’d like to make music with Quavo, Chris Brown and Lil Yachty in a sudden change of heart.

“This video right here is for Team Soulja and all of my fans. I just want to send an apology,” he said in a minute-long video. “Over the past couple of months, I’ve been acting out, I’ve been wilding out. And at the end of the day, it’s not about who start the beefs, it’s about who end them.”

From there, he announces his mom has been in the hospital, saying “The doctors told me everything should be alright, she should be good.” Soulja revealed that his mom is not proud of his actions and what he’s “been doing lately” and professed his desire to get “back to the music.”

“I want to make music with Chris Brown, (Lil) Yachty, Quavo, everybody” he says to wrap up the video. “To all the media, all the blogs, all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some Hot Boys sh*t, I apologize.”

And just like that, the great Soulja Boy crisis of 2017 have come to a close. For now.