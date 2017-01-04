A Timeline Of Chris Brown's Latest Arrest

Soulja Boy Is Done Beefing With Everybody Because His Mom Is In The Hospital

01.04.17 1 hour ago

And just like that, it’s over. All the Soulja Boy hijinks of the past few weeks have effectively ended as he took to Twitter Wednesday morning to dead all his beefs, announce that he’d like to make music with Quavo, Chris Brown and Lil Yachty in a sudden change of heart.

“This video right here is for Team Soulja and all of my fans. I just want to send an apology,” he said in a minute-long video. “Over the past couple of months, I’ve been acting out, I’ve been wilding out. And at the end of the day, it’s not about who start the beefs, it’s about who end them.”

From there, he announces his mom has been in the hospital, saying “The doctors told me everything should be alright, she should be good.” Soulja revealed that his mom is not proud of his actions and what he’s “been doing lately” and professed his desire to get “back to the music.”

“I want to make music with Chris Brown, (Lil) Yachty, Quavo, everybody” he says to wrap up the video. “To all the media, all the blogs, all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some Hot Boys sh*t, I apologize.”

And just like that, the great Soulja Boy crisis of 2017 have come to a close. For now.

TAGSsoulja boy

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP