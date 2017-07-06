Getty Image / Getty/SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung with Vic Mensa

The term “Soundcloud rapper” has taken on a pejorative meaning recently. In the minds of many, it denotes an artist too small time to make an impact nationally. The truth is, Soundcloud has been an important music discovery tool for an entire generation of music fans, who have taken artists like Chance The Rapper, Big Baby DRAM, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller, and yes, even the much-maligned XXXTentacion from local noisemakers to national phenomenons.

This is exactly why today’s news reports, per Bloomberg, that Soundcloud is cutting staff and shutting down some of its offices may have a potentially devastating impact on the way fans discover new artists, and how artists — both emerging and established — release music to those fans and build their base.

According to Bloomberg: