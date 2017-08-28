For years now, Stance has been the premier brand of socks in the world, outfitting everybody from the casual wearer to the professional athletes in Major League Baseball and the NBA as the official sock provider of each league, along with some of the world’s greatest professional skateboarders and golfers as well. Even Rihanna is on board. Simply put, Stance has the socks game on lock.

One other world they’ve dipped into is the world of hip-hop, as Stance and Stance Anthem have paid homage to some legends of the game by creating special collections to commemorate the likes of Gucci Mane, A Tribe Called Quest, and of course the late greats Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G and more. Now, they’re back at it, this time honoring two legends of hip-hop radio in New York, the one and only Stretch & Bobbito.

Yes, Stance is set to release a special edition pair of socks adorned with the likeliness of DJ Stretch Armstrong and Robert “Bobbito” Garcia in Stances’ signature jacquard character sock design. Stretch and Bobbito are renown for introducing the world to the likes of Nas, Notorious BIG, Wu-Tang Clan, and Big Pun, as well as an unknown Jay Z, Eminem, and The Fugees on their historic, late-night radio show. The duo also premiered numerous unheard demos and scores of live, in-studio freestyles from some of hip-hop’s greatest acts.

“We’re tickled to have a sock!” the duo excitedly announced in a statement. “Stance is such a quality brand with a great history of collabs, like Tribe and Biggie for example (artists who made music that was anthemic to our radio show in the ’90s). Can’t wait to see the reaction from our global followers, and to wear them ourselves, too!”

Check out a few more looks at the DJ Stretch Armstrong and Robert “Bobbito” Garcia special edition Stance socks below, and purchase them on August 29th for $16 at the Stance online store here.