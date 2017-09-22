The ‘Starrah X Diplo’ Collab EP Puts One Of Rap’s Most Promising Singer-Songwriter In The Spotlight

Starrah’s pen has been responsible for some of R&B and rap’s biggest hits over the past number of years. Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Kevin Gates’ “2 Phones,” Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone,” and a large chunk of Calvin Harris’ Funky Wav Bounces Vol. 1 all have Starrah’s fingerprints on them. Diplo linked up with the songwriter a few weeks ago for the lucid, dream like “Swerve,” and unbeknownst to listeners, the collab was the first of many and it turns out the duo have released a full five-track EP simply titled Starrah x Diplo.

Breezy and fun-driven, the 808s heavy pop tape comes at the perfect time for Starrah who has earned high praise from her peers. In a recent interview, Poo Bear, the man behind some of Usher and Justin Bieber’s biggest hits singled her out as someone worth checking for. “She’s really dope, man, like I wouldn’t say she reminds me of myself more so, she’s just really talented and I’m a fan of her work, and everybody should look out for her,” he told us. “I have love for her. She’s just one that’s kind of sticking out to me that’s really unique and dope and creative.”

On the tape’s closer “Imperfections,” Starrah sings from the perspective of knowing that perfection isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be, “I need imperfections / I don’t need you to be perfect / We all got a past now / You just gotta leave it in the past now.”

Most songwriters have made the leap to full-time artists in previous years. Most famously, The-Dream and Ne-Yo took their R&B pens for artists like Beyonce and made classic, genre-defining albums of their own right. Starrah’s collaboration with Diplo is the first in what is sure to be many moments for the Delaware native. Stream her and Diplo’s Starrah X Diplo EP below.

