Stevie Wonder Serenading Michelle Obama Is The Sendoff She Deserves

01.12.17

While everyone counts down the final days for the Obamas, Stevie Wonder used his musical talents to pay tribute to First Lady Michelle Obama.

The legendary singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show, where Michelle Obama was a featured guest. Wonder treated her to a medley of two of his greatest hits — “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour,” opting to rearrange the lyrics of the latter to something more personalized for Obama.

“I love you Michelle,” Wonder said as he transitioned from “Isn’t She Lovely” to the second song, whose title was tweaked to “My Michelle Amour” just for the occasion. “I must tell you, I wrote this song but I changed the words a little.”

He actually changed them more than just a little because most of the song was geared towards praising the poise, grace and beauty with which Obama has displayed over the past eight years while her husband led the nation. “My Michelle amour, lovely as a summer day. My Michelle amour, as sweet as flowers bloom in May. My Michelle amour, you’re the only one that we adore,” he sang as she, host Jimmy Fallon and the audience joined him in singing.

Wonder closed out the set by saying “We love you, we love you! And your husband too, of course.”

