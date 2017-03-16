YouTube

Depression is an extremely sensitive and extremely personal topic for those who are afflicted with it. Opening up about it isn’t easy, which is probably why Stormzy is so angry this morning. The British grime rapper recently talked with the magazine NME about his own battles with depression. Apparently he was okay with sharing his thoughts and feelings on the subject, but didn’t want to be used as a cover boy…which is exactly what they ended up doing, allegedly without his permission.

After seeing the cover, Stormzy took to Twitter to lash out at the publication. “You lot know I don’t rant or open my mouth up for no reason but serious, NME magazine are the biggest bunch of sly, foul PAIGONS,” he began.

@NME They've used me on their cover without my permission. Depression is a very very sensitive issue and it's something I've spoken about pic.twitter.com/OdAXshdrug — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME after I spoke on it I realised how widespread the issue is which made me think ok kool maybe that was the right thing to do at first — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME I should at least have a say in whether my face is used for a campaign. I've no issue with sharing my story but, with my permission! — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME again, my issue is not about me speaking out about it. That is fine and I'm happy I'm able to help but they've been very foul here — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

I KNOW it will help others but just imagine a personal battle of yours being published on the front of a magazine without your permission — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

After ripping the magazine with a well-considered argument he singled out the editor who penned the cover piece.

So this is the prick behind it. And STOP acting like you lot done this to "break the stigma" or help anyone you done this to shift copies. https://t.co/VagxJQuNIA — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

NME then responded over Twitter arguing that they were a free publication trying to bring greater awareness to depression, but Stormzy was having none of it. “You’re not a non-profit organization,” he pointed out.

DEAD. You're NOT a non-profit organisation. The more copies you dish out the more you charge for advertising. You will make money from this. https://t.co/aPMtU4gy5M — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

In the end, he believes that NME acted in bad faith to try and shift more copies of their publication.

And for those saying @NME done this with no bad intent, they know exactly what they're doing. They couldn't get me on the cover so done this — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

What do you think? If you were in Stormzy’s shoes how would you have reacted?