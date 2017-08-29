Stormzy And Kehlani’s Moody ‘Cigarettes and Cush’ Video Is A Gangster Love Story

08.29.17 1 hour ago

Stormzy has been catching on in the US since the release of his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer earlier this year. His Frank Ocean cover proved he can do a lot more than just rap, and his appearance on Linkin Park’s “Good Goodbye” raised his — and grime’s — profile quite a bit. His newly-found global popularity probably contributed in a very real way to his nomination for a Mercury Prize alongside J Hus and Loyle Carner, and now to cap off the first half of his illustrious 2017, he’s released a music video for the standout track on his album, “Cigarettes And Cush.”

The cinematic visual plays out like a movie; in fact the opening titles actually call it a film “inspired by the album Gang Signs & Prayer. Directed by Daps, the storyline depicts Stormzy as a highly successful — ahem — alternative businessman who meets and begins a relationship with a pretty girl in a club. To write anymore about it would feel a lot like spoiling the movie, so I won’t tell you what happens, but there are some pretty good plot twists and nice, suspenseful build in action. It was one of the few times I wasn’t able to predict what would happen by the end. If this rap thing doesn’t work out for him, he may actually have a future in film writing.

Around The Web

TAGSGang Signs & PrayerKehlaniStormzy

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP