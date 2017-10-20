Neither Do I (feat. @jeremih) out now! A post shared by Stwo (@stwosound) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Like most artists associated with Drake’s OVO — either as official signees or affiliates — Paris producer Stwo is shrouded in mystery. What is known is he’s associated with Drake’s right-hand man Noah “40” Shebib, and signed to his publishing company, Alice Island, after catching 40’s attention with a mixtape of instrumentals inspired by Drake’s Nothing Was The Same. Now, Stow’s credits include “Weston Road Flows” from Drake’s Views and tracks from current buzzing blue chippers Brent Faiyaz and Daniel Caesar. It’s clear the French upstart is making moves and now he’s got another syrupy banger with Jeremih titled “Neither Do I” to help keep his momentum going.

The murky production and sultry lyrics belted out by Jeremih fit perfectly with the OVO aesthetic, where everything feels like it happens after a long night of partying in some hotel room in the middle of the night. “Do you know what it feels like to fall in love?” Jeremih asks his latest romp. “Neither do I,” he continues, “I say we find out / Cover your eyes / Or go turn the lights out.”

Per the OVO standard, Stwo will likely continue to be a mystery, but if this is the type of sound Drake has in his back pocket waiting to be unleashed in the near future we can expect a return to form for the 6 God whenever he decides to release some more music.