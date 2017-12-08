Stwo’s Plush New Track ‘Over U’ Ensures He Won’t Remain Shrouded In Mystery Much Longer

Contributing Writer
12.08.17

Stwo

Per the OVO and Toronto standard, Stwo remains a mysterious presence. The French transplant who now calls Toronto home has just been quietly, and mostly invisibly tossing out gems for a while now, most recently the syrupy banger “Neither Do I” with Jeremih. What is known is the talented producer, real name Steven Vidal, began making headway in his career when he hooked up with Kaytranada a few years ago, and really made a leap when Drake’s go-to producer 40 inked him to a publishing deal. Since then he’s landed plush production credits for Frank Ocean and Drake and now, Stwo seems poised to launch into stardom in 2018.

Now, Stwo is back with another lavish production, a touch more uptempo than his previous outing, ready-made for a late-night rendezvous of any kind in “Over U.” The track is more in line with his Drake production “Get It Together,” with dancehall influence and plenty of space for the production to breathe as the track features minimal vocals.

Stwo is set to hit the road with OVO’s Majid Jordan next year, beginning in Montreal and running through the US before wrapping things up back in his newly adopted hometown of Toronto. While OVO likes its artists to remain shrouded in mystery, it’s likely Stwo won’t be able to remain anonymous for long, whether he likes it or not.

