Suge Knight is a man known for his intimidation and bullying tactics. Legend has it he’d have people jumped at the snap of a finger for mentioning the wrong person’s name around him, he’s allegedly hung superstars from balconies and extorted others. He’s known to be a dangerous man still awaiting trial for an incident where he apparently ran two men over with an SUV, killing one and severely injuring another.

In order to play Suge in a movie you’d probably have to work yourself that sort of mentality, and the man who played Suge in the hit NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton might have taken that role a step too far as life seems to be imitating art in an incident that got him arrested in Florida.

Richard Marcos Taylor, who played Suge in the film and is credited as R. Marcus Taylor was arrested in Sunny Isles Beach, FL on Sunday after a scuffle with a security guard. The incident occurred after Taylor was asked to take his feet off the furniture in the lobby of the Marenas Beach Resort when security asked the front desk to call the police Taylor shoved the guard and was eventually arrested and charged with battery. His bail is currently set at $1,500.

