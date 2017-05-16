How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

The Guy Who Played Suge Knight In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Was Arrested For A Very Suge-Like Crime

#Suge Knight
05.15.17 1 hour ago

Suge Knight is a man known for his intimidation and bullying tactics. Legend has it he’d have people jumped at the snap of a finger for mentioning the wrong person’s name around him, he’s allegedly hung superstars from balconies and extorted others. He’s known to be a dangerous man still awaiting trial for an incident where he apparently ran two men over with an SUV, killing one and severely injuring another.

In order to play Suge in a movie you’d probably have to work yourself that sort of mentality, and the man who played Suge in the hit NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton might have taken that role a step too far as life seems to be imitating art in an incident that got him arrested in Florida.

Richard Marcos Taylor, who played Suge in the film and is credited as R. Marcus Taylor was arrested in Sunny Isles Beach, FL on Sunday after a scuffle with a security guard. The incident occurred after Taylor was asked to take his feet off the furniture in the lobby of the Marenas Beach Resort when security asked the front desk to call the police Taylor shoved the guard and was eventually arrested and charged with battery. His bail is currently set at $1,500.

(Via WSVN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Suge Knight
TAGSSTRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTONSuge Knight

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 5 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP