File this under: Big if true. In a newly revealed court affidavit filed by Suge Knight’s attorneys, the former Death Row Records head claims that not only does he know who killed Tupac Shakur, he also revealed that the target that evening was actually him. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Suge’s criminal defense lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper submitted an official affidavit that pointed the finger toward the one-time mogul’s former chief of security and his ex-wife. “Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.”

Apparently, Knight caught wind of some of the details laid out in the new Tupac documentary, Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, and decided that now was the time to finally set the record straight. The documentary is based on a book titled Tupac: 187 The Red Knight, where it’s posited that the intended target of the shooting that led to Tupac’s death on September 13, 1996, was actually Suge, who confirmed the theory to the filmmakers.

As for the motive? “Suge wasn’t divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she’d get most of everything, former Police Detective, and one of the book’s authors Russell Poole told Vice in 2015. “So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison. He has gotten away with it this whole time.”

While the theory presented here is compelling, it’s impossible to say whether Knight’s claims are true. Currently, Suge is currently awaiting trial stemming from an incident back in 2015 where he allegedly ran over and killed Cle “Bone” Sloan on the set of the film Straight Outta Compton. A range of health problems have caused the date of the trial to get pushed back on several occasions, including last month when Suge was re-admitted to the hospital because of blood clots.