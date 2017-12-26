Christmas has come and gone, but there’s still time to highlight at least one more holiday song. Namely, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee shared an original Christmas carol last night, and unlike most Christmas songs about dashing through the snow and mothers cheating on fathers with Santa Claus, Lee’s carol is about an unrequited love.
He shared a 52-second clip of himself performing the song, with chains but without a shirt, singing over a piano instrumental about a love interest whose heart he hasn’t managed to capture:
“Ho ho ho
I don’t have you under my tree this Christmas
But I had you all over my wish list
Ho ho ho oh oh
You’re not under my mistletoe
Ho ho ho ho ho
The weather outside is cold
I don’t have you under my tree this Christmas
But I had you all over my wish list
Ho ho ho ho woah
The weather outside is cold”
