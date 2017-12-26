I wrote this Christmas carol imma be outside peoples houses singing this shit Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/NoXPQP9WVr — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) December 26, 2017

Christmas has come and gone, but there’s still time to highlight at least one more holiday song. Namely, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee shared an original Christmas carol last night, and unlike most Christmas songs about dashing through the snow and mothers cheating on fathers with Santa Claus, Lee’s carol is about an unrequited love.

He shared a 52-second clip of himself performing the song, with chains but without a shirt, singing over a piano instrumental about a love interest whose heart he hasn’t managed to capture: