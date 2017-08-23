The Internet frontwoman/sole female member of Odd Future Syd has announced that she is going on her first solo tour to promote Fin, her game-changing solo debut from earlier this year. The Always Never Home Tour will kick off in October in Atlanta, Georgia at the PABST Festival in East Atlanta Village with The Internet, and will conclude right back in Syd’s native Los Angeles stomping grounds in December at The Novo.

Along with the tour to promote Fin., which included singles “All About Me,” and “Body,” Syd’s also released a track that didn’t make the album, “Treading Water,” and just two days ago dropped yet another pair of new songs (as one track), “Bad Dream/No Looking Back,” which you can hear above.

“Bad Dream” is produced by Gwen Bunn, while “No Looking Back” was produced by Ricci Riera. Both were written, recorded, and mixed by Syd in the home studio where Odd Future created many of their early releases.

Syd’s first solo tour will include select shows with her band The Internet, as well as a highly anticipated appearance at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. Tickets for Syd’s solo tour go on sale this Friday, August 25, at 10 AM in local markets. Dates are below.

10/7/17 — Atlanta, GA @ PABST Festival in East Atlanta Village (The Internet show)

10/9/17 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/10/17 — Washington, DC @ Fillmore

10/11/17 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/13/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/28/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (Syd solo set)

10/29/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (The Internet set)

11/6/17 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/7/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/9/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theater

11/13/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/14/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/15/17 — Austin, TX @ Emos

11/24/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

11/26/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/28/17 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/29/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/1/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel

12/2/17 — San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory

12/6/17 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/7/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo