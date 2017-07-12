Getty Image

Syd Bennett is better known as Syd the Kid, a member of the rabble-rousing hip-hop supercrew Odd Future and futuristic funk band The Internet. Last week, she tweeted out the flyer to her first solo show since dropping “the kid” epithet for her first album Fin. She sent the tweet at 10:57 AM Thursday morning. I got to the venue, a tiny little “upscale dive” called the Resident at 7:30 PM. The show was billed to start at 9:30 PM.

It only took 10 minutes before I confirmed that it’s safe to say Syd has arrived.

The little outdoor patio that doubled as kind of a lounge/waiting room was literally packed from one wall to the next — which boded ill for the interior of the venue, which was actually smaller on the inside (reverse shout-out to Doctor Who). Security closed the doors literally ten minutes after I arrived, and I was told the line was still down the block. So many people showed up, Syd added a second show, and that one was just as packed.

But the thing that struck me as I double fisted old fashioneds and cooled my heels waiting for the interior doors to open was the feeling that pervaded the crowd that this wasn’t just Syd’s moment, it was a moment for every weirdo, oddball, and every gender-nonconforming queer kid of color.