It’s All About Love In Syd’s New Track ‘Treading Water’

It hasn’t even been two months since The Internet singer Syd dropped her stunning solo album Fin, but she’s already back at it giving us some fresh tracks. With only a day’s notice, Syd dropped a brand new song titled “Treading Water” onto her Soundcloud page. As she explained on Twitter, the track was originally intended to be included on Fin, but for whatever reason it was left on the cutting room floor. It’s a shame for a lot of reasons, chief among them is that, as it turns out, “Treading Water” had, at one time, been her favorite song on the album.

Gonna drop a song on my soundcloud tomorrow at 10am PST

This was my favorite song on #FIN before i had to cut it…https://t.co/ombRNZhxsl — syd (@internetsyd) March 26, 2017

If you haven’t heard Fin yet, you really owe it to yourself to give it a listen. It’s a gorgeous odyssey of thrilling R&B textures, with Syd in the middle acting as a nimble-voiced siren, leading us on as she explores themes like romance and insecurity. As she explained to Fader just before the record dropped. “This album is not that deep, but I feel like this is my descent into the depth I want the band to get to.” Adding, “For me, this is like an in-between thing — maybe get a song on the radio, maybe make some money, have some new sh*t to perform.” If Fin is just an “in-between thing” as Syd alleges, we can’t wait to hear what her next project might sound like with a bit of added emphasis.

Check out “Treading Water” in the Soundcloud embed above.