SZA And Chance The Rapper Surprise Concertgoers With An Unexpected Performance Of ‘Child’s Play’

#Chance The Rapper
Hip-Hop Editor
12.12.17

Chance The Rapper has developed his reputation as a fan favorite thanks to his love of surprising his fans. He’s always popping up when least expected to deliver free movie tickets, unexpected Tiny Desk Concerts, and cameo appearances during his friends’ sets. His latest pop-up? Last night at SZA’s New York City stop at Irving Plaza to perform their 2014 collaboration “Child’s Play.”

Judging from the joyous fan reaction in the video above, the unexpected drop-in was more than welcome, and it appears that the intervening years between the song’s release and now have only added to its popularity. It was every bit as well-received as the newer material she’s been performing and tour and demonstrates just how deeply and just how long her wells of support have run among fans since her introduction to the world with self-produced EPs S and Z.

🎉 @SZA x @ChanceTheRapper // 📷:@sachynmital

A post shared by Irving Plaza (@irvingplaza) on

SZA is wrapping up her nation-spanning CRTL tour in support of her groundbreaking, Grammy-nominated debut album, which released this year after numerous delays borne of SZA’s own insecurity and remedied by Top Dawg’s willingness to thieve her hard drives out from under her. Fortunately, CTRL was so good, it garnered rave reviews from both critics, fans, and her musical peers, making it one of the most successful new artists of the year.

