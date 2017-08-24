SZA’s Impromptu Cover Of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Was So Hype That Drake Sang Along

08.24.17 1 hour ago

SZA’s massive CTRL tour only kicked off last week, but with just six shows down, it’s already off to a phenomenal start. During last night’s performance in Toronto, she decided to pump the crowd up with an electrifying cover of Cardi B’s hit “Bodak Yellow.”

SZA rapped some of the lyrics every now and then, but the performance was mostly about her jumping around the stage and having a good time, which by no means diminished the energy and fun the impromptu cover brought. It was so fun, in fact, that, according to Sidewalk Hustle, Drake got into it as well, watching from the side of the stage and singing along. The pair posed for at least a couple photos before the show, and they’re adorable and awesome:

#CTRLthetour Day 4 | 8.23.17 | Toronto | @visualbass #sza #drake #ctrl #tde

A post shared by @SZA (sizz-UH) Supporter (@szaforthesoul) on

Drake also gave SZA a nice co-sign by taking a minute to post a video from the performance on his Instagram story:

As for Cardi B, she wasn’t at the show herself, but after seeing footage of SZA’s “Bodak Yellow” performance, she reposted it on Instagram and enthusiastically expressed her approval, writing, “Yaaaaaaaaaassss!!!!! This got me dumb hype.”

Watch the video above, and find SZA’s remaining tour dates here. And by the way, Cardi B isn’t beefing with Nicki Minaj, so head here to revisit our take on why people need to stop trying to make something out of nothing.

