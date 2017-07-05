SZA Announced A Massive Tour Behind Her Stunning Debut ‘CTRL’

BET

SZA is gearing up to hit the road later the summer. After releasing one of the year’s more impressive debut albums in CTRL, the TDE songstress is about to embark on her first tour across North America as a headliner. Joined by blkswn rapper Smino and Ravyn Lenae on select dates, the 44-date CTRL tour kicks off in August in Richmond, Virginia before wrapping up later this winter with a show in SZA and Smino’s birthplace, St. Louis, Missouri.

It’s been a banner year already for SZA. CTRL landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in June, only behind Katy Perry’s No. 1 album Witness and fellow TDE label mate Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. The singer has released videos for “Love Galore” with Travis Scott, and “Drew Barrymore,” which managed to not only show different flavors of life in New York City, but also snagged the titular influence for a cameo. Peep the dates for the tour below.

08/16 — Richmond, VA

08/17 — Washington, DC

08/18 — New Haven, CT

8/20 — Providence, RI

08/22 — Montreal, QC

08/23 — Toronto, ON

08/25 — Boston, MA

08/26 — Brooklyn, NY *^

08/27 — Philadelphia, PA

08/29 — Grand Rapids, MI

08/30 — Detroit, MI

09/01 — Minneapolis, MN *

09/03 — Lawrence, KS

09/05 — Lincoln, NE

09/06 — Denver, CO

09/08 — Las Vegas, NV ^

09/10 — Sacramento, CA

09/12 — Santa Clara, CA

09/13 — Eugene, OR

09/14 — Vancouver, BC

09/16 — Portland, OR

09/17 — Seattle, WA

09/19 — San Francisco, CA

09/21 — Phoenix, AZ ^

09/22 — Tuscon, AZ ^

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA *

09/28 — New Orleans, LA ^

09/29 — Dallas, TX

09/30 — San Antonio, TX

10/01 — Austin, TX

10/03 — Houston, TX

10/07 — Miami, FL ^

10/08 — Tampa, FL

10/09 — Atlanta, GA

10/11 — Greensboro, NC

10/12 — Charlotte, NC

12/08 — Norfolk, VA

12/09 — Baltimore, MD

12/11 — New York, NY

12/13 — Cleveland, OH

12/15 — Indianapolis, IN

12/16 — Louisville, KY

12/17 — St. Louis, MO

* denotes no Ravyn Lenae

^ denotes no Smino