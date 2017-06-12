SZA’s Debut Album ‘CTRL’ Is Such A Smash Hit, Even Celebs Are In Their Feelings Over It

06.12.17

SZA‘s debut album dropped on Friday and managed to vault over the massive expectations the world had built up for it. CTRL is an immediate contender for the best R&B album of the year, the sort of smash that is so undeniable that even the cultivated personas of celebrities had to fall so they could geek out for a second.

Everybody on Earth was listening to SZA’s debut this weekend. There might not be a single person on this rock who felt the album more than Diddy.

But that didn’t stop people from making their feelings known. Everyone was vibing to SZA’s debut over the weekend:

Fans ranged from last year’s sudden critical darling Anderson .Paak:

On down to Insecure mastermind Issa Rae:

SZA even returned some of the love:

