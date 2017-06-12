Twitter

SZA‘s debut album dropped on Friday and managed to vault over the massive expectations the world had built up for it. CTRL is an immediate contender for the best R&B album of the year, the sort of smash that is so undeniable that even the cultivated personas of celebrities had to fall so they could geek out for a second.

Everybody on Earth was listening to SZA’s debut this weekend. There might not be a single person on this rock who felt the album more than Diddy.

DIS SHIT DONT MAKE NO SENSE IM SCREAMING😩🙏🏾 @diddy BLESS U https://t.co/Yav5XktxVm — SZA (@sza) June 11, 2017

But that didn’t stop people from making their feelings known. Everyone was vibing to SZA’s debut over the weekend:

Listening to @SZA's song The Weekend from her new #CTRL album like pic.twitter.com/V3LNAVtTej — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 9, 2017

Fans ranged from last year’s sudden critical darling Anderson .Paak:

I moved on for the better you moved on to whoever #Ctrl @sza !!!!!!! https://t.co/69ZOOJElSe — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) June 9, 2017

On down to Insecure mastermind Issa Rae:

CTRL makes me wish I had a bathtub, weed, candles and a temporary nigga. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 11, 2017

SZA even returned some of the love: