SZA Is The Face Of Fenty Beauty’s ‘Mattemoiselle’ Lipstick by Rihanna

Shade: #MIDNIGHTWASABI. | Hold your wigs! #MATTEMOISELLE comin’ 12/26. A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

SZA is having the best weekend following her appearance on SNL. Wait, no, the best month thanks to her FIVE Grammy nominations. Noooo, actually it’s the best YEAR thanks to the release of her CTRL album, her collaborations with musical superstars, her statue in a Brooklyn museum, and everything already mentioned occurring in 2017. While the rest of us are attempting to gather our lives before 2018, SZA is out here living her best life as the new face of a matte lipstick from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The “Mattemoiselle” lipstick will not see a release date until December 26th (so no matte lippy for Christmas, womp womp), but the beauty line is giving us a sneak peek at two of the colors, “Midnight Wasabi” and “Clapback,” with Robyn Fenty, herself, sporting the latter.

We ain’t afraid to #CLAPBACK. #MATTEMOISELLE coming on 12/26 at 9AM EST A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Fenty Beauty has built its platform on making shades of makeup that are becoming of every skin color, so it’s no wonder that the chocolate goddess, the very definition of black girl magic, SZA, is the face of one of the colors. An edgier, unapologetically bold and fierce songstress, the dark green “Midnight Wasabi” shade was a perfect choice for her to sport, bringing out the olive undertones in her skin and accentuating her full lips.

SZA is already killing the music game and now she’s entered the realm of fierce fashion and is serving us FACE! What’s next, Solana, girl? We only have so many wigs to spare…