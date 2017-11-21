Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

SZA takes to the woods for a stripped-down, low-key version of “Go Gina,” from her outstanding debut album, CRTL.

The meandering song about convincing a friend to chill out and just go with the flow is perfect for the muted performance. SZA and her guitarist’s slowed-down, acoustic rendition almost sounds like the song is taking the advice she gives to her friend with this version departing so clearly from the busier beat of the original.

The relaxing visual, shot in a forest for VEVO Lift, is also a departure from SZA’s usual bustling schedule of touring and live television performances in promoting her wildly successful debut. Surrounding herself with greenery and draped in a gauzy white dress, SZA evokes the ethereal imagery of her “Supermodel” video while softening that visual’s vengeful undertones.

In the meantime, SZA’s career has been flourishing even as it provides inspiration for fans and other musicians alike. While Jay-Z may have considered her breakout explosion of success a fluke, SZA has spent the year proving that she’s more than earned the accolades coming her way. Music fans should all be quite thankful to Top Dawg Entertainment president Anthony Kiffith for snatching the CTRL hard drive out of SZA’s safe.