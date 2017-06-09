Twitter

After a long wait, it’s just about time for SZA to finally release the followup to her lauded 2014 TDE debut Z, and with hours to go until the release of CTRL, she’s teasing fans one last time with a new track with none other than Kendrick Lamar.

Without warning the St. Louis singer released “Doves In The Wind” to the world on her Twitter account and it’s every bit as magic as you’d expect from the duo of musical prodigies. The song is very much an ode to sex, and the power and value of the female anatomy, over a soothing Cam O’bi production.

SZA sets the tone with her hypnotically vocals, immediately cooing “Real n***as do not deserve p*ssy, meaning it’s more, you see right through walls.” She is both sultry and commanding in her time with the track, but as is often the case, K. Dot completely takes over the moment he waltzes onto the instrumental. He spits a lengthy verse about the dangerous qualities of sex appeal and how it can drive a person insane, with a vocabulary that is just a tad more vulgar.

SZA’s CTRL is set to hit retailers at midnight and will be available to stream below and purchase here. For now, check out “Doves In The Wind” with Kendrick Lamar below.

Update: Stream SZA’s entire CTRL album below.