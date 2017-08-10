Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ Tour In LA Was A TDE Reunion With Performances From Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock And SZA

#Kendrick Lamar
08.10.17 1 hour ago

Kendrick Lamar has been busy this summer, criss-crossing the country on his stellar DAMN tour, rocking stadium shows and on a few memorable nights, he’s tabbed a few of his famous friends to join him. In just the last two weeks, K. Dot has been joined by J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and 2 Chainz in various cities, but he saved something extra special for his hometown fans in Los Angles.

On Wednesday night, during a second show at The Staples Center, he shocked fans with appearances from his TDE label-mates SZA, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock. Now, this is a hometown victory lap for Kenny, so maybe a few guests was to be expected, but it doesn’t change how exciting it is for fans when they’re treated to a few extra performers during an already jam-packed show full of talent.

Granted, it’s not as delightful Beyonce in the crowd with Blue Ivy, or as shocking as XXXTentacion, but SZA belting out “Love Galore” in a massive arena, Schoolboy prancing on stage to his hit “That Part” and Jay Rock ripping through his epic “Money Trees” verse is every bit as amazing as the two other surprises.

Kendrick still has a whole second leg of the tour to get through, and another show in nearby Anaheim to rock for the hometown fans so who knows what he has in store to top this night on the rest of the tour.

