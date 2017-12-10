Riding high off a surge of support that has built over the course of 2017 like a wave, SZA had the chance of a lifetime for such a young artist and performed on SNL tonight for the first time. After kicking off with “The Weekend,” she followed that track up later in the evening with “Love Galore,” the lead single off her breakout album, CTRL.

The song, which first came out accompanied by a steamy video, features Travis Scott on a verse, and though he couldn’t join her for the TV performance, she and her band still pushed the song into highest gear, delivering a blown out version of this song, once again backed by a formidable choir, turning the live staple into a special event.