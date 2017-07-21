Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the best albums released thus far in 2017 has been SZA’s long-gestating full-length debut CTRL. Last night, the TDE stalwart arrived at 30 Rockefeller Center, where she aired out one the standout tracks from that release on The Tonight Show, a song titled “Love Galore.”

Backlit by four different spotlights, SZA opens up the performance by herself, wearing an amazing pinstripe suit-like outfit with long, dangling fringe. When the music hits, she lithely brings the track to life, singing into the faces of the members of her live band. Midway Travis Scott rolls in with his signature auto-tuned warble to reprise his guest verse.

In a few annotations she gave to Genius when “Love Galore” dropped a few months back, SZA opened up about the meaning of the song itself. “I just be wildin’ out,” she explained. “I have a mean streak. And I’m a Scorpio. I actually don’t argue. I don’t wanna argue. I’d just rather not talk to you. So, it’s like if we go off and really go there to the point where I’m talking crazy, it’s like we’re probably never going to talk to each other again by the time I’m done. Because of me and my mouth.”

You can watch SZA’s incredible performance of “Love Galore” with Travis Scott on the Tonight Show in the video above.