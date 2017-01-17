Trump Turns Against Fake News Despite His Use Of It

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.17.17

After penning an open letter to Trump earlier on MLK Jr. Day, T.I. has a lot more to say. In a series of videos that he posted to Instagram, which you can watch in full above, T.I. speaks on black celebrities meeting with President-Elect Trump and how it helps normalize him. T.I. sees Kanye as a representative of black youth and a way to parley approval for the Trump camp, Steve Harvey as a representative of black women, and he points to the star power of Ray Lewis and Jim Brown as further examples of this.

“Kanye what the f*ck you doing man?” he asks, before admonishing Steve Harvey, saying that he should know better. Tip further clarifies that he thinks it’s okay to meet and discuss things with people who give you basic human respect and who aren’t in support of hate groups who are adamantly against the advancement of your people, two categories he argues that Trump clearly doesn’t fall into.

He closes out by chastising Martin Luther King Jr.’s son Martin Luther King III for meeting with Trump on his father’s birthday. Considering Trump kicked off the weekend of his father’s birthday by trashing one of his contemporaries, John Lewis, the meeting does feel a bit like whiplash.

