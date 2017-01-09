Getty Image

President Barack Obama’s second term in office will officially come to an end on January 20th, leaving many Americans using this time to reflect on the impact of his work done during his eight years. Having emerged as an outspoken opponent to social injustice, veteran MC T.I. wrote a lengthy letter published in the New York Times in which he thanks President Obama for working to bring about change, one of the key components of his first campaign, and reminds his fellow Americans of their duty to continue to fight as the nation’s 44th leader steps aside.

T.I. first acknowledged many were not sure what to expect from the President when he first took office but he indicated he now realizes have important Obama’s fight for the nation’s survival as one composes a key part of what he leaves behind. “For years you fought to keep this nation from the very thing we have now become,” he wrote. “For years, many of US failed you because, as I’ve said before, we were not all ready for the change you wanted to bring about. But rest assured that we heard you. Rest assured that we felt you and rest assured that your legacy will live on long after your presidency.”

Tip’s words take on a similar to Kendrick Lamar saying hip-hop “owes” the President and expanded it to apply all Americans, regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status and the like. But, he places an emphasis on “US” throughout his letter to note how important it has been for people of all colors to see anyone other than a white male leading the country, giving everyone faith that their voices held a prominent role in the democratic process.

Read T.I.’s letter in full below and there’s an option to listen to a reading of his words on the New York Times.