T-Pain Builds Anticipation For ‘Oblivion’ Ahead Of Its Release With A Sensual Single, ‘Textin’ My Ex’

Hip-Hop Editor
11.10.17

RCA Records

T-Pain continues his return to the music spotlight with his signature relatability and melodies suited for a late-night playlist on “Textin’ My Ex” featuring Tiffany Evans. It should be the last single before the much-anticipated release of his fifth (and final) album under RCA Records, Oblivion, which is due next Friday, November 17.

It’s been a long, winding road for the one-time superstar. He’s kept himself in the corner of the public’s eye with the mid-year release of T-Wayne, his long-delayed collaborative project with Lil Wayne. Plus there’s his hilarious Game Of Thrones live-tweeting streaks, which kept fans entertained and amused with his personality, but left them thirsting for more new music.

But now, the “Buy U A Drank” singer is back to doing what he does best: Making rhythmic anthems that detail the ups and downs of relationships and dating. “Textin’ My Ex” is relatively straightforward in that regard; Pain wants to get some sex, so he lets his fingers do the talking on a late-night excursion to revisit good times. The hazy beat makes the song perfect fodder for exactly the kind of midnight mission he describes on the song, so listen after 11:00 PM at your own risk. It is cuffing season, after all. Listen to the full song below.

