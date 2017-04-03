Getty Image

Ideally, i.e. if I could afford it, I would spend each birthday living like a rapper. So if I already were a rapper, I have no idea how I’d go about celebrating my day of birth. Act even more rapper-y? Idk.

A person who may or may not have gone through this very existential crisis Sunday is Quavo, the Migos frontman-by-proxy who just turned 26 years old. Looking back on the last year, dude has a hell of a lot to celebrate. “Bad And Boujee” put the trio at the center of pop music, as well as at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. And Culture, the album that the certified banger served as the lead single for, debuted atop the Billboard 200, garnering 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week (44,000 of which were actual album sales).

Quavo’s fellow Migos wished him a happy birthday in the way any of us would honor a beloved friend: With heartfelt Instagram posts. Takeoff, his nephew, wrote, “A Huncho Is Someone Who Know’s [sic] The Way Goes The Way & Shows The Way @quavohuncho Everybody Go Wish The Cho A Happy Birthday.”

@quavohuncho

True indeed.