The marching band of Alabama’s Talladega College will proceed with plans to play at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The decision comes after the small, historically black school of learning received backlash initially when it was announced they would be participating in the event.

The nation’s next President has had trouble securing willing participants for the ceremonies in the past few weeks. Some potential candidates outright declined while others backed away from the offer amid public outcry that came with being associated with Trump. Talledega College fell in the latter group after they experienced considerable backlash from the general public and alumni groups at the prospect of the Marching Tornadoes band performing at the behest of Trump. “In view of his behavior and comments I strongly do not want Talladega College to give the appearance of supporting him,” said Shirley Pratt Ferrill, an alumni member who started a petition against the band’s participation.

Talladega College is Alabama’s oldest, historically black liberal arts college and it was built by the descendants of slaves, a fact not lost on members of social media. “Your forefathers are turning in their graves—you cannot—and should not attend Trump’s inauguration,” one user wrote.

However, the final decision came from Talladega’s president Dr. Billy Hawkins, who saw the event as a once in a lifetime offer and a teaching moment for students of the tiny college. “We respect and appreciate how our students and alumni feel about our participation in this parade,” Hawkins said in a statement shared by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As many of those who chose to participate in the parade have said, we feel the inauguration of a new president is not a political event but a civil ceremony celebrating the transfer of power.”

Trump is set to be sworn in on January 20th.