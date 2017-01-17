Facebook

Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell was arraigned in a New York City court on Tuesday in connection to the Irving Plaza concert shooting that left one man dead and Troy Ave with a bullet to his leg. The successful hip-hop podcaster was arrested at his aunt’s home in Brooklyn on Monday after authorities found Taxstone’s DNA on the weapon used to kill Troy Ave friend and bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

While no one has been charged with McPhatter’s murder as of yet, Assistant District Attorney Hagan Scotten reportedly said Taxstone was the man behind the shooting. “He had a gun in his hand and he murdered someone,” Scotten said in court on Tuesday while arguing against releasing Tax on bail.

Tax, a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and received a firearm by interstate commerce. As DNAinfo reports, investigators were able to track the semiautomatic, 9-mm Kel-Tec pistol used in a shooting to a man in Flordia. The man told police he originally sold the gun to one of Taxstone’s friends.

Hip-hop fans weren’t the only ones listening to the 31-year-old’s Taxseason podcast. Prosecutors were all ears when Tax repeatedly trolled Troy Ave.