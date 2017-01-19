Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Taxstone Remains In Jail After A Judge Denies Bail In Irving Plaza Shooting

01.19.17

Well known rap podcast personality Taxstone has been denied bail for his role in the Irving Plaza shooting case.

Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, was arrested after a federal warrant was issued for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stemming from the shooting at a T.I. performance last May. The incident left one man dead and multiple people injured, including Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, who was charged with attempted murder in connection with the May shooting.

Earlier this week, prosecutors asked for a $500k bond before returning to court on Wednesday to argue Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, posed “a danger to the community,” per the New York Daily News. They also allege to have new witness testimony to “’directly show’ he fired, at a minimum,” the shot that left bodyguard Ronald McPhatter dead. Other charges are expected to come as well as a result of the witness testimony.

The update was followed by news that Taxstone’s highly popular Tax Season podcast officially will be going on hiatus for the time being. The message was delivered via the show’s Twitter account in a tweet that read, “A sincere thank you to all our loyal listeners and fans. We are going on hiatus and from the bottom of our hearts we appreciate the support.”

