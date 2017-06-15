Facebook

Taxstone, the popular hip-hop podcast personality who was arrested in connection to last year’s deadly shooting at Irving Plaza involving Troy Ave. pled guilty to two federal weapons charges on Thursday.

Tax, real name Daryl Campbell pled out to possessing a firearm as a felon and receiving a firearm in interstate commerce relating to the May 25, 2016 shootout in which Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter died and three others were wounded. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Prosecutors did not charge Campbell on felony murder charges, yet cited that he “fired one shot that killed Ronald McPhatter” as well as additional shots.

Campbell and Troy Ave had a long standing beef with one another, dating back to Troy’s appearance on Tax’s famed Taxseason podcast. Last May, Ave, real name Roland Collins was booked on attempted murder and four other charges by the Manhattan District Attorney for his role in the shooting after security footage from inside Irving Plaza saw Collins firing shots into a crowd. He contends that he was firing in self-defense. He was jailed, subsequently released on $500,000 bail and threatened Live Nation and Irving Plaza with a lawsuit.

Tax was arrested this past January on federal weapons charges and proclaimed his innocence. “I don’t know nothing about that sh*t, the hip-hop personality said in an interview last July. “I don’t know what’s wrong with people. Shout out to the internet. The internet is crazy.” He was initially denied bail for his role in the shooting as prosecutors looked to use his taunts against Collins as evidence in the case.