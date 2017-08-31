Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the midst of a recent surge of young rappers with longer rap sheets than rap catalogs, the latest up-and-coming viral star to come under scrutiny from the law is one of the youngest — and also has the most serious charge. 17 year-old rapper Tay-K of Dallas, TX, is accused of capital murder for his role in a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield, Texas. The victim was a 21 year-old man, according to New York Times.

Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, has recently been garnering online buzz from the video for his song, “The Race,” which he filmed while on the run from house arrest ahead of his arraignment. However, he may not have the time to enjoy his newfound fame; it was revealed on Wednesday by Times pop music reporter Joe Coscarelli that McIntyre will be tried as an adult, which would allow for much more serious sentencing.

Tay-K will be tried as an adult, a Texas judge ruled today. Here's a statement from his lawyer: pic.twitter.com/AAxh81cwdq — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) August 31, 2017

Tay-K’s lawyer, M. Trent Loftin, released a statement that read: “The judge ruled that his case should [b]e moved to the adult court based on his age (and the fact that the juvenile court will lack jurisdiction soon). The judge was very clear to tell Mr. McIntyre on the record that this decision has no bearing whatsoever of his guilt/innocence in this case… Mr. McIntyre remains upbeat after this hearing.”

Although Tay-K is doing his best to begin a #FreeTayK viral campaign online, all the hashtags in the world wouldn’t be much help if he were found guilty, costing hip-hop just one more promising young talent.