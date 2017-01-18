Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper’s Brother Taylor Bennett Celebrates His Birthday By Embracing His Bisexual Identity

01.18.17

Aspiring MC, Taylor Bennett, 20, is three years younger than his older brother Chance The Rapper. And as he prepares to celebrate his 21st birthday tomorrow, January 19th, the younger Bennett decided to share with his fans a bit of news about his personal life: He’s bisexual.

Bennett revealed his decision to share the piece of personal information on Twitter with a series of messages. He indicated that the decision to let fans in on the was just as much about helping any of them as it was making the announcement for himself. His goal is to help others who may be struggle with their own sexual identity.

“My birthday is tomorrow and moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues,” he wrote. “Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality and being attracted to one sex and today I would like to openly come out to my fans.”

He continued, “I do recognize myself as a bisexual male and do and have always openly supported the gay community and will keep doing so in 2017.”

Bennett’s next project, Broad Shoulders, is set to release on January 25th.

