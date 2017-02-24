Taylor Bennett just dropped a new album full of intriguing collaborations. There’s a song on here with Atlanta rapper and living Super Bounce Ball Lil Yachty. Jeremih’s on this thing. There’s even a song with one of the members of Mindless Behavior (!!). But the most interesting team-up comes from within Bennett’s own family. Restoration Of An American Idol contains a song from the time of his Grammy-winning big brother‘s star-making mixtape.

“Grown Up Fairy Tales” — which features Jeremih — was produced by none other than Rae Sremmurd svengali Mike Will Made-It and has been kicking around since “around the time of Acid Rap” according to Bennett. Listen to the whole 9-track effort ,which also includes guest slots for Raury and Supa Bwe, up top.

Bennett has been producing excellent music of his own for the last few years, but he frequently collaborates with or raps about his famous bro. But what would you expect from a clan that seems to love family as much as the Bennetts? After all, this is the sibling of the guy who made one of his biggest songs about visiting his grandma on weekends.

And who knows? Maybe if Chance gets is way his brother’s latest will be Grammy-eligible this time next year.