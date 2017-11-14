VH1 has had success with hip-hop figures on their reality shows, but with T.I. & Tiny coming to its sad conclusion, the network currently has a void in its “newlywed hip-hop power couple” category. That will change soon, as VH1 has tapped singer/dancer Teyana Taylor and her NBA star husband Iman Shumpert of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a new show, Teyana & Iman.

The pair fits perfectly into the network’s “hip-hop-adjacent” demographic, with Shumpert trying his hand at rap a few times and not being completely terrible at it, while Teyana is best known as the dancer from Kanye West’s “Fade” video, as well as perfectly imitating Lil Kim at VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors award show, and appearing on the network’s early-’90s, hip-hop drama, The Breaks, as burgeoning rap talent Imani X, showing off plenty of rap chops of her own. Taylor has also appeared on VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares, a version of Hollywood Squares that centers hip-hop stars rather than B-and-C-list actors.

Teyana & Iman will follow newlyweds Taylor and Shumpert at New York Fashion Week, raising their daughter Junie, and spending time together as a family. The pair is listed as the show’s executive producers and the show is set to debut February 19, 2018.