A 2017 🍻to what could have been! (Yes, these are real baby Red Octobers. One of a few made for North.) A photo posted by jeffstaple # (@jeffstaple) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:09pm PST

Look, I don’t self-identify as a sneakerhead. So far, I haven’t bought any of the shoes that Kanye West has designed, for Nike or Adidas. (Why? Because they’re extremely expensive and I usually wear Birkenstocks, next question.) But that doesn’t stop me — and those of you who do follow the shoe game like it’s a fourth quarter playoff tied up at the buzzer — from taking one look at the tiny, baby, miniature Red October Air Yeezy 2s and wishing like hell they’d hit regular retail.

#Famleezys!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 15, 2014 at 3:01pm PST

Yes, we know North has a pair because her social media queen mother posted a pic of the whole family’s shoes in a row like little ducks back in 2014, but somehow, seeing the shoe actually on a small foot in the photo that sneaker designer Jeff Staple shared this weekend made the whole thing feel a lot more real. Obviously, he’s just as disappointed as the rest of us that the shoes never came to be, writing “A 2017 🍻to what could have been! (Yes, these are real baby Red Octobers. One of a few made for North.”

Yes, these are clearly a mold and not a working shoe, but stay with me, and use your imagination.

North continues to be one of the best-dressed people in the world at just three years old. Staple’s post implies that wider distribution was a possibility that never saw the light of day. Of course, since this was one of Ye’s early collaborations with Nike, and now he’s firmly with Adidas, that will never happen. Sigh. On to the next one.