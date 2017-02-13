T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

T.I. And Teyana Taylor Make Their Debuts On VH1’s ‘The Breaks’ TV Series

#T.I.
john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
02.13.17

Last January, VH1 premiered The Breaks, the original movie depicting the rise of hip-hop in the ’90s, starring Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Wood Harris. After the flick proved to be a ratings win for the VH1, they announced the movie would be turned into a TV series and, months and months later, we’re getting our first look at what to expect from the hip-hop drama when it takes the air later this month.

Based on Dan Charnas’ best-selling book The Big Payback, the story continues where it left off with Mack Wilds’s character DeeVee attempting to solidify a music career with Fouray for part-time rapper, full-time street solider Ahm, portrayed by Antoine Harris. The fresh clip highlights new faces as Teyana Taylor and T.I., who appears in a suit, which means there’s going to be comedic vernacular of the highest quality, are set to join the show in recurring roles for its first full season. Other faces like Method Man and A.F.R.O. make appearances as well reprising their roles from the original movie. DJ Premier is still holding down the roles of executive music producer and composer so expect the show’s music to mesh perfectly with the action seen on the screen.

The Breaks TV series begins next Monday, February 20 at 9pm EST. If you’re killing time, they’ve already shared a quick five minute preview of what will air during the premiere. And for anyone who missed the original movie when it aired or for those who need a refresher, you’re in luck because it’s currently streaming for free on YouTube. Watch both clips below.


TOPICS#T.I.
TAGST.I.Teyana TaylorThe BreaksTristan Wilds
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

