Even though the fires got everybody evacuating their homes….. I was able to get the tree bout 75% done b4 we left….. I’ll let my children swag the rest out but we lit…. #literally Now time for the shoppin’ cause I’m not doing the #lastminutenigga shit this year bihhhhhh #TisTheSeason A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

Compton rapper Game has been forced to evacuate from his Calabasas home due to the wildfires currently ravaging north Los Angeles County, according to a post on his Instagram. Game moved to the $1.5 million mansion in 2014 after selling his Glendale pad. Fortunately, it appears he was able to get out ahead of the fire, and hopefully, he won’t have wasted the effort of decorating his tree for Christmas by the time emergency services get the fires under control.

Before he and his family left, he made sure to at least get the house ready for the holiday in an optimistic display of confidence that he’ll be back by Christmas. “losangelesconfidentialEven though the fires got everybody evacuating their homes,” he wrote, “I was able to get the tree bout 75% done b4 we left. I’ll let my children swag the rest out but we lit…. #literally Now time for the shoppin’ cause I’m not doing the #lastminutenigga shit this year bihhhhhh #TisTheSeason.”

He also showed concern for his neighbors and fellow citizens affected by the wildfires, including those of the winged or four-legged variety. In a separate post, he wrote, “My heart is heavy this morning for those who have lost homes or anything else in this blaze thus far….. Our city is on fire & you literally can’t see the sky driving thru… animals that live in the wild may end up on your doorstep or in your yard scared & hungry so make sure to bring your small pets into your house & leave a bucket of water out for them as they’ve lost their homes as well if you live in any of the surrounding areas #PrayForLosAngeles,” and added a praying hands emoji.

My heart is heavy this morning for those who have lost homes or anything else in this blaze thus far….. Our city is on fire & you literally can’t see the sky driving thru… animals that live in the wild may end up on your doorstep or in your yard scared & hungry so make sure to bring your small pets into your house & leave a bucket of water out for them as they’ve lost their homes as well if you live in any of the surrounding areas #PrayForLosAngeles 🙏🏾 A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency due to the blaze, which has endangered many of LA’s cultural landmarks and even caused the UCLA/Montana men’s basketball game to be canceled.