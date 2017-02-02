Twenty 6 "SAVAGE" 😂😂😂 "I don't wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell em that we better as friends". A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:37am PST

The Game decided to join in the fun with everyone else kicking Meek Mill while he was down on Wednesday. After Drake and Nicki Minaj used Instagram to let the world know they were besties again, the Los Angeles Confidential rapper decided to share his own Instagram post in which he saluted Drake and probably left Meek somewhere in Philly punching a hole in his mansion’s wall.

Game reposted the original pic shared by the Young Money duo and added in his own caption that read “Twenty 6 “SAVAGE,” in reference to Drizzy, and quoted the line “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell em that we better as friends” from “Back to Back.”

It comes as no surprise that Game would take delight in all of this since he and Drake are not only regular collaborators but also good friends and neighbors. And last summer, he was locked into a pretty strong beef with Meek that saw the two exchanging shots in songs and on social media. Things got pretty messy because at one point Minaj’s name got thrown in, Beanie Sigel got mixed up in it — and knocked out — and even poor Sean Kington got brought into the scrum. Game later apologized for including Nicki and it was all eventually settled, so let’s hope this latest poke doesn’t get Meek Mill aggravated enough to crack his knuckles and break out the Twitter fingers.