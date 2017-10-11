ABC

Each Friday, Sub Pop Records will be releasing a new song from ABC’s political hip-hop sitcom The Mayor preceding the upcoming week’s episode. The songs are performed by the show’s star Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, an aspiring rapper who runs for mayor of his Northern California hometown, Fort Grey, in order to promote his music career — and actually wins, propelled by voters tired of the status quo and hopeful that a local will make a positive difference. It’s basically bizarro world November 2016, except that Courtney Rose actually cares about people despite being unprepared for his new position and genuinely wants to do the right thing, even if his original plan was just to get famous. He’s supported by his caring mom, Dina Rose, played by Yvette Nicole Brown, and Lea Michele as his rival’s campaign manager, Valentina Barella, now his chief of staff.

The songs are written by Daveed Diggs (who is also executive producer of the show), William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes, perhaps better known as noise-rap collective, Clipping. While the group are no strangers to television, this is their first foray into situational comedy with someone else reciting their raps. Frank Ciampi and Jonathan Snipes are the show’s composers.

The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9:30 PM/8:30 PM CT on ABC. Songs will be available every Friday, preceding each Tuesday night episode, throughout the season. You can see the current schedule of songs and release dates below.

10/06: “Right Here” [from “Pilot” 10/03]

10/06: “Brokenomics” [from “The Filibuster” 10/10]

10/13: “So We Did” [from “Buyer’s Remorse” 10/17]

10/20: “Straight Outta Coffin” “Trick or Treat” [from “City Hall-Oween” 10/24]