The Outfit, TX is back with the first video from their latest project, Fuel City, “Told That Bih.” Directed by group member Mel and shot and edited by Dance Dailey, the “Told That Bih” video cleverly incorporates the heads-up display from the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto and transforms the vindictive main girlfriend of the song’s narrator into a masterful ninja, bringing new meaning to the hook’s refrain of “My little bae gon’ cut a b*tch.”

Fuel City is The Outfit, TX’s attempt to revive the crunk sound in Southern rap, and “Told That Bih” is no exception. With a hyperkinetic beat produced by DJ T Walk, and humorous verses detailing the group’s exploits in stepping out on their respective lady loves, “Told That Bih” is perfect for those Friday night turn-ups when you just want to listen to loud, ignorant rap and forget about your problems for a few hours.

The visual Grand Theft Auto reference isn’t just for show either. In the game, the police chase the player’s character if they witness the player committing a crime until the “heat” is off. The same basic principle applies here as the boys try to escape from their angry girlfriends before they get caught and end up on the receiving end of that katana.

Fuel City is out now on POW Recordings, read our review here.