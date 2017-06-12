The Weeknd’s New ‘Secrets’ Video Is An Unsettling Game Of Cat And Mouse

Real Talk Editor
06.12.17

Starboy season is still upon us. Today, The Weeknd has shared his fifth video related to that particular album. The latest clip for the song “Secrets” is directed by Pedro Martin-Calero and just like his previous videos, it’s got a disorienting, futuristic vibe.

It opens with a woman in a blue dress levitating off the ground, backdropped by a fleet of descending elevators. The Weekend takes up the full frame in the next scene and then proceeds to stalk the woman through a maze of concrete halls, burgundy carpets and mirrors. Every time he seems to get just close enough, she disappears.

“Secrets” follows “I Feel It Coming,” and “Starboy,” both of which feature guest appearances by Daft Punk, as well as “Reminder,” “Party Monster,” and the 12-minute long short-film “Mania” as the latest visual installment from his Starboy album. Even on top of that, Abel has remained incredibly busy these last few months, circling the globe on his guest-star packed Legends of the Fall tour. Last night, he brought things to a close with a headlining appearance at Bonnaroo and is expected to pick up the rest of the tour next month in Europe.

You can watch The Weeknd’s “Secrets” video above.

Around The Web

TAGSSECRETSthe weeknd

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP