Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Starboy season is still upon us. Today, The Weeknd has shared his fifth video related to that particular album. The latest clip for the song “Secrets” is directed by Pedro Martin-Calero and just like his previous videos, it’s got a disorienting, futuristic vibe.

It opens with a woman in a blue dress levitating off the ground, backdropped by a fleet of descending elevators. The Weekend takes up the full frame in the next scene and then proceeds to stalk the woman through a maze of concrete halls, burgundy carpets and mirrors. Every time he seems to get just close enough, she disappears.

“Secrets” follows “I Feel It Coming,” and “Starboy,” both of which feature guest appearances by Daft Punk, as well as “Reminder,” “Party Monster,” and the 12-minute long short-film “Mania” as the latest visual installment from his Starboy album. Even on top of that, Abel has remained incredibly busy these last few months, circling the globe on his guest-star packed Legends of the Fall tour. Last night, he brought things to a close with a headlining appearance at Bonnaroo and is expected to pick up the rest of the tour next month in Europe.

You can watch The Weeknd’s “Secrets” video above.