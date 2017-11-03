Getty Image

It’s said that breaking up is hard to do, but it’s really the post-breakup that sucks the most. Just ask The Weeknd, who recently split up with his pop star girlfriend Selena Gomez after they began dating earlier this year.

Fortunately for the former king of sadly dark, hedonistic musings on the nature of loneliness, rather than relapsing into his earlier coping mechanisms of girls and drugs, he’s found himself a new companion: a Doberman Pinscher he calls “handsome devil.” As an added bonus, he’s a surefire look for an appearance on the Rappers With Puppies Instagram page soon.

handsome devil 🖤😈 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

The “Starboy” singer posted a picture of his new pet to Instagram with the above descriptor in the caption but hasn’t revealed his canine companion’s name just yet. However, it does appear he’s picked just the right breed to fit his emo/goth aesthetic. Doberman Pinschers are also well known as intelligent, alert, and tenaciously loyal companions and guard dogs. They are easy to train and live about ten to eleven years, which is plenty of time for a popular guy like The Weeknd to find a new lady love.

Meanwhile, he’s plenty busy, which may help him keep his mind off of bittersweet memories; he’s helping to promote the Toronto duo 88Glam. The not-yet-confirmed XO signees are releasing their self-titled debut album on November 7, with some help from Abel himself, after he appeared in their new video “12.”