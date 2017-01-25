6LACK x The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/wdcGwVb2ky — Rap Direct (@RapDirect) January 25, 2017

It may not be quite as common as The Drake Effect, but having The Weeknd give his approval of another artist’s music is a strong sign they’re doing something right. Now, 6lack can say he’s one of the few who has been on the receiving end of Abel’s co-sign after the chart-topping singer made a surprise appearance at the former’s show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta singer-rapper was playing The Roxy last night when he brought The Weeknd on stage in the middle of his set. Fan footage captured the moment as Abel went on to perform the title track from his Starboy album and “Reminder” for the crowd.

The Weeknd performing "Starboy" at 6LACK's show in LA tonight pic.twitter.com/KPa5oBAO1A — The Weeknd Direct (@TheWeekndDirect) January 25, 2017

The Weeknd performing "Reminder" at 6LACK's show in LA tonight pic.twitter.com/b3BeObwHzd — The Weeknd Direct (@TheWeekndDirect) January 25, 2017

6lack has been on the rise since the release of his Free 6lack project late last year and made its way onto the year-end lists of fans and critics, including a spot on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums of 2016. Currently, “PRBLMS,” his radio single from the release, is riding its fifth week on the Billboard Hot 100 and slowly rising.

The appearance was preceded by an Instagram shoutout by The Weeknd when he posted of pic of 6lack and another newcomer, Toronto rapper Nav, on Monday. Having one of the hottest stars in the business recognize his work has been a goal for 6lack for years now apparently. All the way back in 2011, 6lack put his wishes into words on Twitter by writing “@theweekndxo i swear i’ll work with you before i die. and i got about 50 years lol.” Although they haven’t cut a song together yet, it definitely looks like he may be able to cross the dream off his bucket list some day soon.